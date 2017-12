Courtney Pritchett is the new head women's basketball coach at Andrew College.

Pritchett spent the last season as an assistant coach at Tuskegee, and was an assistant at Darton State for two years before that.

He takes over for Samantha Paradise O'Malley, who resigned from the post after four seasons.

The Fighting Tigers went 10-15 in 2015.

