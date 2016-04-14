Lee Co. now has two interim co-managers

Instead of one person, the county now has two leaders. (Source: WALB)

After five months of searching for a new County Manager, Lee County Commissioners reached within their employee pool to fill the job, at least temporarily.

They have selected not one, but two, high-level and experienced people to serve as co-managers.

Thursday was only day two, but it looks like Lee County's two new managers are enjoying their new shared role.

"She has been here a long time keeping this county going," said Interim Lee County co-manager Mike Sistrunk "I think the commissioners would be lost without Christi."

"He knows a lot about all the departments and he has got great suggestions for a new way of looking at things," explained Interim Lee County co-manager Christi Dockery.

Sistrunk, who is Lee County's Public Works Director, and Dockery, who is Lee County's Clerk, have agreed be dual County Managers.

"They are the most liked people in Lee County has far as I know," said Commission Chairman Rick Muggridge.

"We've basically been doing this anyhow," said Sistrunk.

Both have been stepping up to fill in the gap since former Manager's Ron Rabun's abrupt firing in November.

"And we were making things work, but still there was a need for a professional administrator on campus everyday," said Muggridge.

And, instead of one person, they have two leaders, both described as having unique assets that have already proven to collaborate well running the County.

It's to be seen if this interim role for both will become, in time, a permanent job.

"We talked about it as interim and we are going to day by day take it and see how things go," explained Dockery.

But, county employees and officials said it seems to be going well so far.

Dockery is not the first female interim County Manager.

According to Dockery, there have been two women interim managers before her, but never a permanent female County Manager.

