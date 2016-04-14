Herschel Walker visits south Georgia

A college football legend stopped by south Georgia Thursday morning, but he wasn't talking all about his career on the gridiron.

Former Georgia Bulldog Herschel Walker visited Moultrie to speak with mental health professionals at Turning Point Behavioral Health.

The 1982 Heisman Trophy winner has become an advocate for mental health care after fighting his own battles with mental illness.

"I'm talking about we all have problems, and I knew that if i had a problem, I needed to get it taken care of and there was someone that knew more about it than myself," said Walker. "I think that's the thing that is so exciting about here in Moultrie, Georgia, you have a lot of great professionals here and that counts for a great deal."

Walker said that getting professional help is the key for anyone battling mental illness.

