Lowndes Co. approves early graduation

Students at Lowndes High School now have the option to graduate a full year early.

Previously students were allowed to graduate in December of their senior year and now they have the option graduate in just 3 years.

Students must complete all graduation requirements, have permission from their parents, and meet with an academic adviser.

They are also required to have a college or career plan in place.

School officials say graduating early requires a thorough application process to ensure students are prepared for life after high school.

"We want to make sure that all of our students are socially and emotionally prepared for the challenges that lie ahead beyond high school," explains Assistant Superintendent Rodney Green, "and this is just another option our students at Lowndes High will have."

The school will begin accepting applications this May for early graduates.

Copyright 2016 WALB. All rights reserved. ?