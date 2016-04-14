Lee Co. responds to fired manager's lawsuit

A response has been filed in a breach of contract lawsuit by Lee County's former manager.



Ron Rabun is suing the county, claiming the county broke his employment contract and violated state and federal due process. He was fired by the county for "repeated gross abuses of Lee County ordinances."



The county has filed a response in court, and the Lee County Chairman tells us they will defend themselves vigorously.

"Of all of the problems that exist in Lee County, it is one that I worry about the least," said Rick Muggridge Lee Co. Commission Chair.

Rabun is seeking attorney's fees in the lawsuit, no other financial damage was named.

