Commissioners to hold town hall

Lowndes County commissioners will hold a town hall meeting tonight in Naylor.

The topics will center around the Naylor community, but any Lowndes County residents are welcome to attend.

Commissioners and department heads will be there to discuss and answer questions about new projects they have planned.

They will be talking about SPLOST funding they plan to use to build a new boat ramp and community center.

They will also be discussing changes to the water and sewage system.

County officials say it's a great way to keep citizens informed.

"Most of the time the government is open during normal business hours which is when citizens are also working. So it's a great thing for these elected officials to take the information to the public after hours," explains Paige Dukes with Lowndes County public information.

The meeting is at the Naylor Community Center and starts at 6:30 p.m.

