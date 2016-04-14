STEM course gets real-world applications

Valdosta City Schools will be using real community problems to help engage students in science, math, engineering, and technology.



Through a partnership with Project Lead the Way students will work with community partners apply skills they learn in their STEM class.



Teachers say it's a way for students to see how skills they learn in the classroom can be used in real life. They also hope this partnership will encourages students to come back to the area even after they graduate.



"We want to give them the opportunity to stay within our community and bring some of that knowledge back to improve the community as well," said Rhonne Goodson, VMS STEM Lead Teacher



The program will kick off in Valdosta Middle School next year with 6th graders, followed by 7th and 8th grade.

