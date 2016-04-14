WALB STUDENT-ATHLETE OF THE WEEK (4/13/16): DWS' Morgan set to shatter school record

As a girl who used to dress up as Mia Hamm, Parker Morgan is imitating the U-S Soccer legend once again.

But this time it's by scoring goals at an unbelievable clip.

"I like to score goals," she laughs. "I've always been an attacking player so it's just come easily to me."

"She will not take the opposition making it difficult for her," says DWS head coach Aly Joslin. "She wants to step up and be better."

The Deerfield-Windsor striker already owns school records for goals in a game and single season. Now she's closing in on the Lady Knights' career mark.

Just don't tell her that.

"Do you know where you stand, career goals wise?" asks Jake Wallace. "I haven't really been keeping up with it. my mom does. Not me. She told me that I was near 70 something."

Not exactly.

Morgan actually sits just four goal from tying Casey Kincheloe's mark of 117 career goals. And with one regular season game remaining plus the playoffs, it seems certain that record will belong to Morgan by the end of the year.

But there's one thing that Morgan says is even more important than that pursuit of the goals record.

"A state championship. That's much more important than the title of record holder," I already have one of those. That's all i need."

The Lady Knights play their regular season finale Thursday when they host Georgia Christian.

