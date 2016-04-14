Deerfield-Windsor sweeps region track titles

The Deerfield-Windsor Knights continued their track dominance over Region 3-AAA Wednesday.

The Knights and Lady Knights each claimed region titles in runaway fashion at Hugh Mills Stadium.

The teams will now get ready for the state championship, which begins April 28 in Albany. The Lady Knights will aim for back-to-back state championships.

TEAM RESULTS (BOYS):

1. Deerfield-Windsor 149.5

2. Southland 134

3. Westwood 70

4. Tiftarea 55.5

5. Brookwood 32

6. Terrell Academy 30

7. Valwood 24

TEAM RESULTS (GIRLS):

1. Deerfield-Windsor 216.5

2. Westwood 87

3. Southland 62.5

4. Tiftarea 62

5. Valwood 37

6. Brookwood 21

7. Terrell Academy 10

