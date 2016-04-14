Deerfield-Windsor sweeps region track titles - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Deerfield-Windsor sweeps region track titles

ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

The Deerfield-Windsor Knights continued their track dominance over Region 3-AAA Wednesday.

The Knights and Lady Knights each claimed region titles in runaway fashion at Hugh Mills Stadium.

The teams will now get ready for the state championship, which begins April 28 in Albany. The Lady Knights will aim for back-to-back state championships.

TEAM RESULTS (BOYS):

1. Deerfield-Windsor  149.5

2. Southland  134

3. Westwood  70

4. Tiftarea  55.5

5. Brookwood  32

6. Terrell Academy  30

7. Valwood  24

TEAM RESULTS (GIRLS):

1. Deerfield-Windsor  216.5

2. Westwood  87

3. Southland  62.5

4. Tiftarea  62

5. Valwood  37

6. Brookwood 21

7. Terrell Academy  10

