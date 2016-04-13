Cavs rally past Gordon St.

In a game with five lead changes, the Darton State Cavaliers came out on top of the one that matters most: the final one.
Darton State trailed 4-0 in the fourth, but answered with three runs of their own in the bottom half. They took the lead for good with four more runs in the sixth to win 8-5.
Zach McCurry got the win for Darton State after pitching a scoreless inning of relief.
The Cavaliers move to 9-4 in GCAA play, and hit the road to battle Gordon State Thursday.
