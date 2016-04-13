DFCS director to hold town hall to discuss agency improvements

DFCS has hired hundreds of new frontline case workers over the last two years. (Source: WALB)

The director of the Division of Family and Children Services said that the agency is doing a better job of protecting children lately.

Director Bobby Cagle admits Georgia children were in greater danger when severe budget cuts over the last 9 years decimated the agency.

"We are much better off today than we were two years ago, and I venture to say this time next year, we'll be better than that. Our goal is continuous improvement," said Cagle.

DFCS is also implementing a new practice model to improve engagement with families.

People can learn more about reforms within the agency and give feedback at a town hall meeting with Director Cagle tomorrow from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Albany Technical College.

