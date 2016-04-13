Historic Bronwood church needs help finishing work that wasn't completed

A Bronwood church needs help finishing siding work that was never comleted by the contractor they hired. (Source: WALB)

The pastor of a historic Bronwood Church said that they still need help finishing work that was never completed by a contractor.

First Bronwood Church paid $10,000 to a Leesburg company to get new siding, but the work was never done.

The owner was arrested and charged with fraud.

The church is asking the community to help them raise the money they need for another company to finish the work.

