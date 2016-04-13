Investigation continues after gunfire erupted in Dawson neighborhood

Witnesses said they saw a lot of young people ducking and running for cover. (Source: WALB)

Dawson Police continued to search for answers after a shootout in a historic neighborhood last week.

Police officers said that at least two people fired 20 bullets at Church and Orange Streets on April 4th.

Witnesses said they saw a lot of young people ducking and running for cover.

Police still haven't made any arrests.

They're not sure if the shootout was gang-related but are working to make sure the violence doesn't escalate.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Dawson Police at (229) 995-4414.

