Downtown Tifton participating in Main Street contest

Downtown Tifton is one of many downtown areas around the country competing in a Main Street contest.

Officials said that it's a way to show support for small local businesses. They want to showcase the hard work of those who have businesses downtown.

Tifton officials are asking for everyone's support.

"We are very excited about being able to be apart of this contest, and we are asking for our local community, our surrounding community, to support our downtown authority for the city of Tifton for this contest," said Lequrica Gaskins with Economic Development.

Moultrie is also competing in the same contest.

You can cast your vote at the contest's website here.

The deadline is April 24th.

