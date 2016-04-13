New signs on US Highway 41 to highlight agri-tourism

News signs on US Highway 41 will point out agri-tourism businesses like Wisham Jellies. (Source: WALB)

Drivers on US Highway 41 will soon see new signs spotlighting some favorite South Georgia points of interest.

The Georgia Grown Trail 41 promotes agri-tourism in Georgia, stretching from around Macon to Valdosta.

Wisham Jellies is a stop on the trail. The owner, Eric Wisham said that he expects the new signs will help his business.

"That gives travelers the opportunity to take a break and come along 41 with your map and check out these different trail stops," said Wisham.

Wisham said the signs aren't up yet, but will soon be posted by the Department of Transportation.

