Tift Regional Health System changing how it stores patient data

Tift Regional Health System is making changes to the way it stores patient information.

Hospital administrators said that the goal is to get all financial and medical information under one platform.

Data can be a crucial part in painting the picture doctors need to keep patients healthy and on budget.

To keep that image as sharp as possible, Tift Regional Health System is converting seven information systems into one.

"We saw opportunities to improve our IT integration," said Christopher Dorman, Chief Operating Officer of Tift Regional Health System. "Particularly in the areas of having a seamless transfer of data between our in-patient world to our outpatient environment."

The Cerner Millennium System will now integrate patient medical and financial information from the health system's skilled nursing affiliates, hospitals and doctors' offices.

Dorman said that he expects the changes to improve patient care.

"If you have a test done in your primary care physicians office, most often that test is repeated in in-patient environments because the physicians and the providers who take care of you on the in-patient side don't see that information," explained Dorman.

Cerner will go live in October 2017. But, to make sure there aren't any hiccups in the system, a number of workers who use it on a daily-basis will give it a test run for fifteen months.

"Any clinicians using the system, we will be documenting the workforce seeking to make that process more efficient," said Director of Clinical Informatics Sherry Ellis.

Ellis works where the frontlines of the hospital meet the digital world. She said the system will make her job easier.

"We're also using more and more analytical tools to make informed decisions," explained Ellis. "So, this will bring those analytical tools to the bedside."

Hospital officials said that the system will also give them real time financial data. That's one way they said they'll be able to help people cut medical costs.

