City traffic cameras help law enforcement

Traffic cameras helped the Valdosta Police Department quickly make an arrest in a theft case.

23 traffic cameras help monitor the city of Valdosta daily.

"We use them for monitoring the traffic, to see if there's any accidents, traffic flow," explains Valdosta traffic manager Larry Ogden, "We can actually make timing changes in here."

VPD shift supervisors can also access the video from their patrol cars.

"They can see everything that we see in their cars and a system over there," Ogden says.

So earlier this week when an officer responded to a vehicle break in and sent out a description of the suspect, the shift supervisor was able to use the video feed to locate a person matching that description on the other side of town.

"He was then able to re-direct resources that were responding to the area and send them to the correct location to try to locate the subject," says Lt. Adam Bembry with VPD.

Within minutes the police department arrested the suspect, 23 year old Christopher Davis, and recovered all of the victim's belongings. VPD says it would have taken much longer without help from the city's cameras.

"The ability in this case of the shift supervisor to be on the opposite side of the city to be able to access the camera system and immediately find the suspect was absolutely instrumental," urges Lt. Bembry.

Right now only shift supervisors have access to the camera feeds but they hope all patrol officers will have them in the future. The city is also looking to add more traffic cameras as well. It's just one way the two organizations are working to make the city safer.

"We all live here. This is all our home. We're all trying to live in the same place," says Lt. Bembry, "Trying to help each other. That's what your supposed to be here for. That's what we're here for is to serve the community."

Davis is charged with felony theft by entering a vehicle. They also discovered he had a marijuana with him adding a charge of felony possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute.

