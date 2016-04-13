Arrest made in Lowndes aggravated assault

Two Valdosta law enforcement agencies worked together to quickly make an arrest in an aggravated assault case.



The Lowndes County Sheriff's office arrested 38 year old Shannon Kier, who was wanted for allegedly strangling and attacking a woman and a child.



A Sheriff's deputy checked on a car just before midnight last night off Madison Highway. One passenger originally gave the deputy a fake name.



After furthering questioning, the deputy learned he was Kier and arrested him.



"Lt. Yarborough was able to just determine something didn't feel right and thank goodness he did because he eventually identified the passenger as Shannon Kier who was wanted for outstanding warrants," said Capt. Stryde Jones of the Lowndes Co. Sheriff's Office.



The sheriff's office says Kier had his arraignment earlier today and was denied bond.

