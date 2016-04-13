Lowndes court sets Eric Sheppard gun trial date

A court date has been set for the Valdosta State University protestor accused of bringing a gun onto the campus. Eric Sheppard is set to go to trial at the Lowndes County Courthouse the week of April 28th.



Sheppard gained national attention about a year ago by walking on the American flag during a protest on campus.

During one protest police say they found a gun in a backpack they linked to Sheppard. He was arrested in Florida last May and sent back to Lowndes County. He is charged with carrying a weapon in a school safety zone.



As part of his bond, Sheppard was not allowed on VSU's campus or to communicate with students through social media. Just a week ago he did speak to a group of students over face time about his trial; something the district attorney's office says did NOT technically violate his bond.



"Everyone understood what the purpose of the bond was for, that it was just to not have any communication dealing with Valdosta State University. I think that this is a way a loophole was found and it was used," said Brad Shealy Chief Assistant District Attorney.



Jury selection will begin the week of April 28th followed by the trial of the case.

The trial comes almost exactly one year after Sheppard said in an interview that he is "a terrorist toward white people."

Copyright 2016 WALB. All rights reserved.