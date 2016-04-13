April 26 is deadline to register to vote for Georgia May primary - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

April 26 is deadline to register to vote for Georgia May primary

By Desirae Duncan, Reporter
The deadline to register to vote is April 26.
CRISP CO., GA (WALB) -

The May elections are still weeks away, but election officials are encouraging citizens to register to vote by the upcoming April 26 deadline.

Officials have said there has been confusion about the May primaries and how it differs from the November election.

Crisp County elections supervisor Becky Perkins says the May primaries is a way to narrow down the candidates for the November election. When voters arrive to vote, they choose from only the candidates in their chosen party.

"In a primary, you have to pick a party, Democrat or Republican, or non-partisan, and those parties then will carry on, who wins in those parties, to the November ballot," she said.

Perkins encourages people to register to vote in May.

"The May primary is a very important election because you want to make sure your candidate of choice makes it to the November general election," she said.

Crisp County citizens can attend a Political Forum on April 26 at 6:30 p.m. at South Georgia Technical College - Crisp County Center.

There are several ways to register to vote. To register online, visit the Georgia Secretary of State website. Voters can also download the GA Votes app on their smartphone to get more information and directions on their polling place and more voting information.

Citizens can also contact their county elections office. Perkins also recommends visiting a local library, various community organizations or the Department of Driver Services for more information on registering to vote.

