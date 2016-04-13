Tuesday's high school baseball scores and highlights

High school baseball scores from Tuesday, April 12, 2016:
Lee Co. 14, Lowndes 4
Valdosta 1, Tift Co. 0
Colquitt Co. 11, Coffee 1
Thomas Co. Central 6, Crisp Co. 2
Thomasville 7, Fitzgerald 5
Baconton 15, Mitchell Co. 0
Clinch Co. 13, Irwin Co. 3
Lanier Co. 7, Atkinson Co. 3
Deerfield-Windsor 10, Westwood 1 (Game 1)
Deerfield-Windsor 9, Westwood 7
SGA 8, Sherwood Christian 4
