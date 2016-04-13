Tuesday's high school baseball scores and highlights - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Tuesday's high school baseball scores and highlights

ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

High school baseball scores from Tuesday, April 12, 2016:

Lee Co. 14, Lowndes 4

Valdosta 1, Tift Co. 0

Colquitt Co. 11, Coffee 1

Thomas Co. Central 6, Crisp Co. 2

Thomasville 7, Fitzgerald 5

Baconton 15, Mitchell Co. 0

Clinch Co. 13, Irwin Co. 3

Lanier Co. 7, Atkinson Co. 3

Deerfield-Windsor 10, Westwood 1 (Game 1)

Deerfield-Windsor 9, Westwood 7

SGA 8, Sherwood Christian 4

