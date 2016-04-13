Cavs win 15th straight golf region title

At this point, it's almost habit to pencil in Darton State as the Region XVII golf champions.

But when a team wins 15 years in a row, that's what happens.

The Cavaliers did it again Tuesday, shooting a 594 to win by eight strokes at Moultrie's Sunset Country Club.

Darton State freshman Finlay Mason won another low medalist award, shooting a -3 to claim the prize. Mason shot +2 on Tuesday, but a 67 on Monday created enough separation with the field to pick up the win.

The Cavaliers are now headed to the District IV championship on April 25 in Cullman, AL.

