VFD hosts public safety career expo

Valdosta citizens had the chance to check out careers in public safety today.

18 public safety organizations came together to recruit new employees at a public safety career expo.

Fire departments, police departments, and 911 call center representatives from surrounding counties were all present.

This is the first year for the event, but organizers say it's something they hope to continue in the future.

Officials say this expo kicks off the hiring process for many of the organizations. It also gives citizens the opportunity to see what each organization really does.

"We wanted to be able to give the opportunity to all of our community, citizens, and those outside in surrounding counties the chance to look at employment and have a good career," says Chief Johnny Henry with the Valdosta Fire Department.

Chief Henry says all agencies at the event are looking to hire. Anyone who missed the expo but is interested in a career in public safety can contact him at 229-333-1837 for more information.

