Wiregrass Technical College hosts health career expo

Students were able to participate in lab simulations (Source: WALB)

More than 500 middle and high school students from all across the region got a look at different careers Wiregrass Technical College could prepare them for.

It was part of the college's Get Wired for Allied Health Expo. They demonstrated 12 different programs offered at the school.

During the demonstrations students could talk with collegians and try out some lab simulations.

Students and faculty say the hands-on approach gives them a better idea of what the career field is like.

"It shows you things that you may not have known, basically a little bit of everything. You can really see what's going on in each area," says Brooks County High School junior Caleb Healey.

There were 8 different school systems at the expo. Wiregrass officials say it's a great way to tell students about the programs they offer.

