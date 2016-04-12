Flash Foods attempted robbery investigated

The Albany Police Department says that two people were detained by officers, but not arrested, in connection to an attempt to rob the Flash Foods store located at the intersection of North Slappey Blvd., and Palmyra Road.

Investigators are reviewing surveillance video from an Albany Flash Foods convenience store following an attempted robbery overnight.

Around 1:30 Tuesday morning police were called to an armed robbery at the store.

A masked gunman entered the store, but left empty handed, and got away in a gray car.

It's not clear if any customers were in the store at the time but no one was hurt.

Officers cordoned off the store with crime scene tape and interviewed witnesses.

The store, which is known for busy overnight traffic, was previously held up in September and November of 2014.

