Quick start boosts Firebirds to second straight win

The Firebirds own the franchise's first winning streak since moving to Albany after a 49-20 win over the Myrtle Beach Freedom Monday night.
Albany State product Jessie Atkins had seven catches for 134 yards and a pair of touchdowns, while the Firebird defense held the Freedom to just 65 total yards.
The win pushes the Firebirds to 2-2 overall. Now the team prepares for a short week road game. Georgia battles Florida Sunday night.
