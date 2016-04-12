Quick start boosts Firebirds to second straight win

The Firebirds own the franchise's first winning streak since moving to Albany after a 49-20 win over the Myrtle Beach Freedom Monday night.

Albany State product Jessie Atkins had seven catches for 134 yards and a pair of touchdowns, while the Firebird defense held the Freedom to just 65 total yards.

The win pushes the Firebirds to 2-2 overall. Now the team prepares for a short week road game. Georgia battles Florida Sunday night.

