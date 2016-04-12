Lady Rams, Lady Canes split Monday DH

Albany State and Georgia Southwestern split Monday's doubleheader in Americus.

In Game 1, the Lady Rams took the lead for good in the 6th inning when Toni Coleman's solo home run made it 8-7. Coleman also provided the game's first run with an RBI double in the top of the first.

Ambrionna Atkism grinded her way to a complete game win for the Rams. The senior allowed 16 hits and seven runs, but picked up the win.

Late heroics sealed Game 2 as well, this time for the Lady Canes.

Allee Denney's walk-off two-run homer gave GSW a 3-1 win to avoid the doubleheader sweep.

Brittany Childs earned the win on the mound for the Lady Canes, going seven strong innings while allowing just one run.

