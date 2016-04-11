Update: Mitchell Co. Shooting Victim Still Recovering

A Mitchell County man is still in jail after he was charged with shooting two people Saturday night.

Stephen McLendon is charged with aggravated assault, motor vehicle theft and aggravated stalking among other charges.

Investigators said the victims, Scarlet Harrell and Clenwood Taylor Junior, were both rushed to Archbold Hospital.

Investigator Robert Rumble said Taylor Junior was released from the hospital, but Harrell is still recovering.

"Miss Harrell was admitted to ICU and underwent surgery Saturday to repair injuries to her lower back and abdomen area," Rumble said. "She remains in the hospital at this time."

Investigators said McLendon and Harrell faced charges related to domestic violence during an incident that occurred in March.

