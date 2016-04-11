Bumped tax deadline is approaching

The deadline to file taxes is quickly approaching.



To avoid fees and penalties, taxpayers will have to get their paperwork in by April 18, 2016.

The typical tax deadline is the fifteenth, but since that day falls on Emancipation Day, those filing will get some extra time.

Becky Elder, a local Liberty Tax franchise owner, said the extension to file is not an extension to pay.

"A tax professional still needs to estimate how much you're going to need to pay this year," Elder said. "We can send that payment in with your extension form."

Preparers at Liberty Tax said they're getting ready for the wave of last-minute-filers with festivities aimed at making the process fun.

