Daytona Beach hit-and-run video released

Daytona Beach Police have released surveillance video they say led them to find a suspect Lowndes County.

They say they believe the driver of the van in the video intentionally hit and killed motorcyclist Roger Martin before fleeing the scene.

Police say the video also shows the driver of the van driving aggressively. Officers say witnesses along with the video show the driver ran several stop lights and crossed the median to catch up to the motorcyclist.

Police say it was the surveillance video that steered their investigation to Lowndes County and that's when they asked the sheriff's office for help.

"Through our investigation we had information of where the vehicle may be. So we went and actually found the vehicle just as we thought it would be," says Cpt. Stryde Jones with the Lowndes County Sheriff's Office.

Detectives found the vehicle at Lowndes High School last week and it was sent back to Daytona Beach for forensic work.

"Because of the nature of the crash down there the vehicle itself is evidence so they will hold onto it," explains Cpt. Jones.

Christopher Moore, 19, has been arrested and charged for leaving the scene of a crash with a death.

According to the Sheriff's office Moore and his friends were on Spring Break when the incident occurred.

Detectives say witnesses told them that after an argument with the victim, Moore said "I'm about to go get them" before chasing Martin and another motorcyclists through the streets.

The Lowndes County Sheriff's Office says their part of the investigation is now closed, but they are happy to help another local agency quickly make an arrest.

"To be able to work with another agency and bring this to a successful conclusion is great," Cpt. Jones says.

Moore is currently awaiting extradition to Volusia County where more charges are pending.

