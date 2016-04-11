Lanier Co. offers diabetes cooking school

Lanier County's UGA extension office and South Georgia Medical Center teamed up to give citizens tips to a healthier diet.

They're hosting a two-part diabetes cooking class.

The class focuses on eating healthy and the best ways to consume sugar and sweeteners.

You don't have to be diabetic to participate in the class. Organizers say it's just one way to learn some healthy habits.

"We want you to have a good quality of life. That's really what we're focused on tonight is giving you tools so you can make good choices and have a good life," explains UGA county extension coordinator Rachel Hubbard.

The class is free and open to the public. Participants are asked to call Lanier's UGA extension office to sign up.

The second class will be held Monday, April 18th at 5:30 p.m.

