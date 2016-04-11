Investigators probe cause of South Albany fire

Investigators have yet to determine the cause (Source:WALB)

Investigators are looking into the cause of an early morning, South Albany house fire.

The Albany Fire Department responded to the home on Holloway Drive a little before 1 a.m. Monday.

The home was damaged on every side.

"This morning at 12:45 we received a call from a passerby to 614 Holloway Drive. Upon our arrival, there were flames shooting out of the roof," said Investigator Sam Harris.

Fire officials say the house was vacant. Neighbors, though, say they've seen people in and out the building. Harris said the fire, then, spread throughout the home.

"The fire originated on the south side of the structure and, thus, spread into the attic. And burned most of the roof off of the structure."

There was no power running to the home located near Newton Road. It took nearly twenty minutes to get the fire under control. The house next door was only feet away from the blaze.

Neighbors say they were woken up by the commotion. And, some went outside to see what was happening. Several vacant houses have caught fire already this year.

Harris says he's still looking into the cause of this blaze.

"The fire is continuing to be under investigation. There are some details that we are in the process of ironing out," said Harris.

Harris says it could be several days until investigators pin down just why this house went up in flames.

The home is in a neighborhood where houses are close together, but the fire didn't appear to damage neighboring homes.

