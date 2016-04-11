Crime victims celebrated in Valdosta

The families and friends of crime victims gathered at Valdosta City Hall



The breakfast kicked of National Crime Victims' Rights week. During a special candle light ceremony the group recognized nine crime victims who lost their lives in the last year.



Organizers say with so much attention put on the defendant, it's important to remember the victims are more than just a statistic.



"Certainly the defendant has certain constitutional rights, but the victims also are entitled to rights during the criminal justice process. This is to celebrate the rights those victims have, and remember those victims. Particularly those we've lost through the last year," said J. David Miller District Attorney.



Valdosta is the first stop this week for the ceremony. They will be in Thomasville Tuesday to remember crime victims there.



