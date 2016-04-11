South Albany house fire under investigation

Albany Fire investigators are working to determine what started a blaze that destroyed a home overnight Monday.

Around 12:45 firefighters found a home in the 600 block of Holloway Drive engulfed in flames.

It took nearly 20 minutes to get the fire under control.

Fire officials say the home was vacant but neighbors reported seeing people going in and out of the house which is located near Newton Road.

There was no power running to the home.

An arson investigator was called in to determine how the fire started.

