Federal grant allows for change at Cairo ballpark

A park in Grady County is about to get a much anticipated makeover, all thanks to a federal grant and donations from residents.

Changes are expected at Barber park. An unexpected softball can make for a rude awakening.

That's one of the reasons why the playground is being relocated.

"When they're playing softball, they have to shut the playground down because of all the foul balls that land in the play area. Additionally, there are tree roots all over the place. So, there are tripping hazards," said Grady Co. Administrator Carlos Tobar.

Tobar says safety concerns are part of the reason why the county is renovating Barber Park.

Along with the playground's relocation, visitors will also see some new features.

"A splash pad for the youth- young kids and teenagers. Water will be spouting from the ground up.

We're going to have a new playground. Also, adult exercise equipment, which will be ADA accessible," said Tobar.

A $100,000 federal grant, and service donations from the city of Cairo and residents will cover the cost of the project.

City officials aren't the only ones looking forward to the improvements.

"I think it will be really good for it. It will bring a lot more people. It will be fun for my family to come here for more picnics. It will just be a great place to hang out more," said Kaitlyn Berry.

MacKenzie Trim says she sees the park as a safe place to have fun, and the renovations will only add to that.

"Instead of everyone having to find a good community pool where there's no drama going on, we can all come out here where we feel safe," said Trim.

Trim and her friends say they're excited to be out with the old, and in with new.

Tobar says designers will begin to layout the park addition in the coming weeks.

Grant funds will become available in November.

