Fishing tournament benefits a little girl with rare disease

Money goes to help pay for medical bills and research (Source:WALB)

Anglers set out to catch the biggest fish (Source:WALB)

Anglers cast their hooks into ponds around Moultrie in hopes of hooking the biggest fish, while helping out a little girl in the community.

The Karison Classic Charity Fishing Tournament raises money for one-year-old Karison May, who was diagnosed with a rare genetic syndrome.

Friends got together to organize a competition to help her parents pay for medical expenses and donate to Joubert Syndrome research.

Organizers said others in the community are helping out too.

"Strangers. People that I don't know," said event organizer Nathan Avery. "People that Coleby and Amanda don't know. That have just called and said 'hey, we heard that somethings going on for a little girl and we want to help.'"

60 teams competed to raise more than $2,500.

The event winner, Stephen Alderman, gave the prize money back to the family.

