Community hosts Walk for Life at Darton

The event kicked off at Darton State College (Source:WALB)

People could sign up to be organ donors (Source:WALB)

Several hundred people laced up and hit the pavement to bring awareness to the positive effects of organ donation.

The Walk for Life 5K kicked off at Darton State College Saturday morning.

Participants could have ran or walked the course. Some also signed up to be organ donors at the event.

Life Link of Georgia Education Specialist Carla Hawkins said the walk is about educating people and taking action.

"We want everybody here, who is not already an organ donor, to become an organ donor today. They have the opportunity to register to become someone's hero," said Hawkins.

Churches, families and local police and fire departments all participated in the event.

