Monroe girls, Lowndes boys win Westover Relays

Monroe girls, Lowndes boys win Westover Relays

ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

The Monroe girls and Lowndes boys each dominated the fields at the Westover Relays Friday night in Albany. 

The wins are big confidence boosters for both teams as region meets are next week.

"We wanted to put everything together with region a week away," says Lowndes head coach Terry Quinn. "We had a week off for spring break, and we wanted to see where we were before region. It all came together tonight."

"I think we're close. We don't want to peak too early," says Monroe head coach Billy Glanton. "Right now, we really want to peak at the state meet. We're not quite there yet, but we're close."

BOYS' TEAM RESULTS

1. Lowndes  186

2. Monroe  119

3. Westover  64

4. Veterans  49

5. Warner Robins  47

6. Crisp Co.  37

7. Dougherty  35

8. Albany  34

9. Berkmar  23

10. Deerfield-Windsor 21

11. Colquitt Co.  19

12. Cairo  15

GIRLS' TEAM RESULTS:

1. Monroe 137

2. Warner Robins 120.5

3. Westover  97

4. Lowndes  80

5. Berkmar  64

6. Deerfield-Windsor 44.5 

7. Albany  32.5

8. Veterans  29.5

9. Colquitt Co.27

10. Crisp Co.  9

11. Dougherty 7

12. Cairo  4

