Monroe girls, Lowndes boys win Westover Relays

The Monroe girls and Lowndes boys each dominated the fields at the Westover Relays Friday night in Albany.

The wins are big confidence boosters for both teams as region meets are next week.

"We wanted to put everything together with region a week away," says Lowndes head coach Terry Quinn. "We had a week off for spring break, and we wanted to see where we were before region. It all came together tonight."

"I think we're close. We don't want to peak too early," says Monroe head coach Billy Glanton. "Right now, we really want to peak at the state meet. We're not quite there yet, but we're close."

BOYS' TEAM RESULTS

1. Lowndes 186

2. Monroe 119

3. Westover 64

4. Veterans 49

5. Warner Robins 47

6. Crisp Co. 37

7. Dougherty 35

8. Albany 34

9. Berkmar 23

10. Deerfield-Windsor 21

11. Colquitt Co. 19

12. Cairo 15

GIRLS' TEAM RESULTS:

1. Monroe 137

2. Warner Robins 120.5

3. Westover 97

4. Lowndes 80

5. Berkmar 64

6. Deerfield-Windsor 44.5

7. Albany 32.5

8. Veterans 29.5

9. Colquitt Co.27

10. Crisp Co. 9

11. Dougherty 7

12. Cairo 4

