Miss Teen Albany hosts event in honor of cancer patient

Some elementary students got to wear their pajamas to school Friday, and meet a princess.

Miss Teen Albany 2016 Larkin Carden visited students at Deerfield Windsor in Albany.

Carden was there to raise money and awareness for Press On, an organization founded to help children beat cancer.

The children got to wear cute pajamas and learn a little bit about Patrick, a young boy who died of cancer.

Carden hopes the children will remember the visit, and all that Press On stands for.

"Everything press on stands for, keep pressing on no matter what adversity in life you face," said Carden.

The children were all excited to meet Miss Teen Albany.

Carden will compete for Miss Teen Georgia in June.

Copyright 2016 WALB. All rights reserved.