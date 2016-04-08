Race for Terrell Co. Sheriff Office gets competitive

The race for Terrell Co. Sheriff is between three people (Source: WALB)

A three-way sheriff's race, with experienced law-enforcement candidates seeking to unseat long-time Sheriff John Bowens is going on in Terrell Co.

James Driver, a former investigator, said he thinks there is too much turnover in the Sheriff's Office.

Driver also thinks there is too much waste of tax payer dollars, especially with budget overruns for vehicles, and wants to use his business background to keep costs in check.

"I want to run the S.O. like a business, like I have done my business. Monitoring the budget, expenses, managing my budget and holding myself accountable to the tax payers," said Driver.

Besides incumbent Sheriff John Bowens, Dawson Police officer Wallace Price is also seeking office.

Copyright 2016 WALB. All rights reserved.