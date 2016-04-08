VSU hosts Relay for Life

Students and faculty at Valdosta State University will recognize, honor, and remember cancer victims and survivors tonight. The school is preparing for its eighth annual Relay for Life event.

More than 57 teams have signed up for the event, totaling more than 270 participants.

They hope to raise $25,000 which will go directly to relay for life. So far VSU has raised just over $16,000.

"I just think it's amazing to see all the students come together for one big cause and actually helping out the community instead of just hanging out and doing whatever," says student leader Samantha Watson-Jones.

The event is free and open to the public.

It kicks off April 8th at 7 p.m. and will continue until 2 a.m. April 9th.

