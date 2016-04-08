Seminole Co.'s Godwin stepping down

Seminole Co. head boys' basketball coach Kevin Godwin is stepping down after a decade leading the Indians.

"It's just a good time to step back a little bit and relieve some of the stresses that come with being a head coach," he told WALB over the phone Friday.

Godwin led the Indians to the 2015 AA state championship and a pair of region championships during his tenure. He was also named the 2015 AJC Class AA Coach of the Year.

He's been at Seminole County for 27 years, starting his career there as an assistant girls' basketball coach. Godwin says while he's stepping down from basketball, he will remain at the school and coach the Indians' cross-country team.

"We've been very successful, but it's time for someone fresh to step in," he says.

Godwin says he's excited to spend a little more time with his family, as well as the opportunity to go watch former Indian star Jordan Harris play at Georgia.

He says he won't be involved in the hiring of the program's new coach.

"If they ask me, I'd give my thoughts," Godwin says. "All I want is for the team to get a good coach."

Copyright 2016 WALB. All rights reserved.