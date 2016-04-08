Another honor for Pearlman Cancer Center

The Pearlman Cancer Center at South Georgia Medical Center in Valdosta was recognized for outstanding care today.



For the third year in a row the center received the Women's Choice Award. The hospital was one of 366 award winners out of all cancer care facilities in the nation.



Hospital officials say the award speaks volumes about their staff

"They really love and care about their patients. Any type of award that can be bestowed upon them for that excellent quality of care I think is wonderful," said Laura Love of SGMC.



The hospital's cancer research activities, cancer care offered, patient satisfaction, and surveys from women were just a few things considered in granting this award.

Copyright 2016 WALB. All rights reserved.