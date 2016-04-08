Georgia Tech hires Pastner as head basketball coach

The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets have named Josh Pastner as the new head men's basketball coach.

Pastner spent the last seven seasons as the head coach at Memphis, where he went 167-73 with four NCAA Tournament berths. The Tigers won three conference tournament titles during his tenure.

The 38 year old will be introduced at a press conference this afternoon at 3:30.

He replaces Brian Gregory, who was fired after six seasons with the program.

