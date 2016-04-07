Albany Area Arts Council opens new exhibit

The new Ancient Hands exhibit shows off the craftwork of three artisans. (Source: WALB)

A new exhibit opened Thursday night at the Albany Area Arts Council.

The new Ancient Hands exhibit shows off the craftwork of three artisans.

It's in conjunction with this weekend's Native American Festival at Chehaw Park and a symphony concert on Saturday featuring a Native American flutist.

"I think that it's a really good thing anytime that we can see what our local artists are doing, and what people do that's creative and that means something to them," said Executive Director of AAAC Nicole Williams.

The exhibit is free and will remain open through the month.

