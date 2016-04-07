ACRI hosts candidate forum for local politicians

Folks were able to hear from candidates running for the state house, the county commission, the school board and the coroner. (Source: WALB)

The ACRI hosted a forum for citizens to hear from local politicians on Thursday. (Source: WALB)

On Thursday, voters in Dougherty County heard directly from candidates running for the state house, the county commission, the school board and the coroner.

The Albany Civil Rights Institute held a forum to allow candidates to introduce themselves and their visions and let voters ask questions.

"We don't endorse candidates, but we feel that voting is an important part of civil rights, and so we feel it important to present an opportunity for candidates and citizens to meet each other," said ACRI Executive Director Frank Wilson.

Wilson said that an uninformed vote is a wasted vote, so people need to educate themselves before making decisions.

The primary election day will be on May 24th.

