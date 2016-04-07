Attorneys say appeals come next in peanut salmonella case

Attorneys will be filing appeals next in the peanut salmonella case. (Source: WALB)

Attorneys for the defendants convicted last year in the peanut salmonella case in south Georgia are now focusing on appeals.

WALB broke the news on Wednesday that a judge ruled the defendants do not have to pay restitution to the people sickened, the families of those killed or companies hurt by the outbreak traced to tainted products from the former Peanut Corporation of America plant in Blakely.

The ruling ends the trial court's involvement in the case, so appeals can now begin.

"I think there are some significant issues to be raised on appeal, and definitely the Parnell family hopes that we will get the convictions overturned," said Defense Attorney Ken Hodges.

Five defendants are now serving federal prison sentences in the case and lawyers for at least two of them are now working on briefs for appeals.

Copyright 2016 WALB. All rights reserved.