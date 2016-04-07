Most Wanted: Jacorey and Darryl Mingo

Albany Police looking for two brothers wanted in a drive by shooting.

Take a look at Jacorey and Darryl Mingo.

Both are facing aggravated assault charges for a drive-by on West 4th Avenue.

The Mingo's use an address in Midland, Texas but are believed to be in Albany.

Now Darryl Mingo was himself wounded in drive-by shooting last summer on West Society.

That's where the brothers were last known to live and they could still be in the area.

If you know where they are contact CrimeSTOPPERS at 229-436-TIPS.

Jacorey and Darryl Mingo are two of WALB's most wanted.

