VSU hosts education career fair

Nearly 200 Valdosta State University students prepared for graduation with a job hunt today.

The university held an education career fair with more than 50 school systems.

School systems were looking for educators, technology staff, and even public information officers.

Students were able to speak with representatives and sign up for same-day interviews.

Organizers say many students will even walk away with job offers.

"We produce the best educators for our state. Many of our students that finish here will stay locally and work in the systems, but they'll also go back home to the Atlanta area and work," says career opportunities assistant director Carla Jordan, "They never have a hard time finding a job and/or keeping a job."

VSU hosts the education career fair every year. Officials say it's a great way to keep students in the state and local community after graduation.

Copyright 2016 WALB. All rights reserved.