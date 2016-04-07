Daycare centers to add more jobs, increase enrollment

Two day care centers in Lowndes County received a Child Care Expansion Grant to help their facilities grow.

Bright Start Pre-School Learning Center and Little Angels Pre-School and Child Care Center now have big plans to expand.

"I will be expanding my existing location. Also seeking a new location to be able to care for more kids," says Little Angels director Chanita Irvin.

The centers were two out of just four in the state to get the grant which allows them the opportunity to take on more students.

"We turn away at least 5-10 families looking for enrollment every single day," explains director of Bright Start Shelbra McKnight, "Now we will be able to open those doors back up and take more children."

Between the two facilities they will add more than 150 openings for kids. They also both plan to hire more employees and increase their pay.

"We'll be able to offer more jobs at a higher rate of pay. So ultimately this money will go back out into the community," McKnight says.

Each center gets $100,000 in grant money. Along with new locations they will be updating current buildings as well.

"We will be able to furnish all of our facilities. Even this current one will get new equipment to help boost the actual experiences the children receive in the classroom," McKnight says with excitement.

It's an opportunity both centers say will help the children and the community

"To provide more quality care along with being able to hire more quality, qualified child care providers," says Irvin.

In order to apply for the grant day care centers had to have a quality rating of two or three stars. Quality ratings range from one to three stars with three being the best.

Both centers currently have a two star rating and hope this grant will boost them to a three star center.

